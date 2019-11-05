International Development News
Development News Edition

Government keen to work with RBI to help people affected in real estate sector: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that "prevailing sluggishness" in the real estate sector needs to be addressed and the government is very keen on working with RBI to see how best to help the people who have been affected in the real estate sector by tweaking laws where necessary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:05 IST
Government keen to work with RBI to help people affected in real estate sector: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at NSE event in Mumbai on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that "prevailing sluggishness" in the real estate sector needs to be addressed and the government is very keen on working with RBI to see how best to help the people who have been affected in the real estate sector by tweaking laws where necessary. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of National Stock Exchange (NSE) here, Sitharaman said the real estate sector has spillover effect and requires more attention.

"Alternative funds are approaching us saying they would like to work with us, so long as support mechanism is available for reviving the sector. The real estate sector has a spillover effect on very many sector. Core industries which supply material and several home-buyers looking up to the government for solutions will benefit from a revival of the real estate sector," the minister said. "The government is very keen on working with RBI to see how best we can, where necessary, tweak existing laws to help the people who have been affected in the real estate sector," she added.

The Finance Minister said that though India is still dependent on banks for debts and debt functioning, banks alone cannot serve this cause. The Finance Minister praised National Stock Exchange for showing "an extraordinary positive inclination to use technology with an objective to democratise, to retail and to take stock market to the people" in the last 25 years since its inception. (ANI)

Also Read: TN Governor, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tributes to Sardar Patel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vengsarkar hails D/N Tests, says fans will lap it up

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of DayNight Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative that will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game. It Day-Night Test is a good thing, we will have to w...

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5 AFP Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotell...

TTD appoints Ramana Dikshitulu as hill temples agama advisor

A V Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, was on Tuesday appointed as agama temple traditions advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the temple, a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019