Ravi Shankar calls for restraint ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said here on Tuesday that people should exercise restraint when the judgment in the Ayodhya dispute is delivered by the Supreme Court. Ravi Shankar was part of the mediation panel appointed by the apex court for the amicable resolution of the dispute.

However, the mediation attempt failed. "Whatever the decision may be, people should exercise restraint," he said, speaking at a program here on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, speaking at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, he had said he was hoping for a "satisfactory" judgment in the case.

