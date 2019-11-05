Nitish inaugurates 'Khadi Mall' in Patna

A multi-storied shopping mall said to be the first in the country that deals in Khadi and village industries products, was inaugurated here on Tuesday by Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The chief minister, who began doing the rounds of the khadi Mall' by cutting a ribbon and unveiling a plaque, also dedicated to the public a catalog of the items on display inside the sprawling premises by tapping a touchscreen

Talking to reporters on the occasion, he said, "Although named 'Khadi Mall', the shopping complex houses diverse items and would go a long way in promoting items produced by our artisans and craftsmen." Situated close to the historic Gandhi Maidan, it was initially slated for inauguration on Gandhi Jayanti but was put off by the state government in view of the heavy rainfall, which left a sizeable part of the city submerged during the first week of October.

