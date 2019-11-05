International Development News
Odd-Even scheme: 384 challans issued till afternoon on Day 2

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Odd-Even scheme: 384 challans issued till afternoon on Day 2
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution. "The second day of the Odd-Even scheme has been a success, people are cooperating. As many as 384 challans against Odd-Even violators were issued till afternoon. The issue of traffic has also reduced," Sisodia told media here.

Sisodia also stated that air quality has improved in the national capital. Delhi Traffic Police had on Monday stated that 233 challans were issued on the first day of the Odd-Even scheme which will go on till November 15.

The scheme is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10. The odd-even scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates. The rules will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states.

The violation of the rules in the restricted hours will attract a fine of Rs 4000. President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, vehicles of Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, Vehicles of Chief Ministers of States and UTs, will be exempted from odd-even scheme. Delhi Chief Minister's vehicle will not be exempted. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

