International Development News
Development News Edition

Thank Imran Khan and Sidhu on social media for opening of Kartarpur Corridor : Harpal Singh

Amritsar Municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka, the man behind putting hoardings hailing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for playing a crucial role in the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, has appealed people to 'share the posters and thank the leaders' on social media widely.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amritsar (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:55 IST
Thank Imran Khan and Sidhu on social media for opening of Kartarpur Corridor : Harpal Singh
Posters of Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu put up at Amritsar on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Amritsar Municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka, the man behind putting hoardings hailing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for playing a crucial role in the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, has appealed people to 'share the posters and thank the leaders' on social media widely. Hailing the duo as "real heroes responsible for the opening of the corridor," Harpal Singh Verk said, "Our prayers have been met. These two leaders were the means for the opening of the corridor. When Sidhu went to Pakistan he asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for it and he agreed."

" I request all to share the poster on Facebook and other platforms," he added. The poster read: "The real heroes who get the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor open. We Punjabis fearlessly give credit to Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan because we are not ungrateful people."

On the other hand, a video song released by the Pakistan government welcoming Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib has created a controversy as it has pictures of three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background in one part of the clip. The video, released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, has posters of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, all of whom were killed during Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor on the Indian side on November 8, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will open the route on the other side the following day. India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib. The route will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran Khan's resignation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...

Coal Ministry not in favour of overseas acquisitions by ClL:

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his ministry was not in favour of overseas coal asset acquisition by Coal India Limited CIL. The minister said last year India imported 235 million tonne of coal and the forex outflow was Rs 2....

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak's message

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society. Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019