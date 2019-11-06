International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Ladakh LG RK Mathur meets PM Modi

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:47 IST
Delhi: Ladakh LG RK Mathur meets PM Modi
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. Mathur's meeting with the Prime Minister comes after he was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh last month.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal had administered the oath to Mathur on October 31. Mathur, a 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre, had retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018.

On August 5, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC.

You have forgotten concept of welfare govt, not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate, says SC....

We can't even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC.

We cant even visualise what kind of diseases people are suffering from due to pollution, says SC....

Over 11,000 scientists worldwide declare global climate emergency

Declaring a global climate emergency, more than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries have warned that untold suffering is inevitable without deep and lasting shifts in human activities that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and other f...

Soccer-McMenemy ousted in Indonesia after four straight defeats

Scotlands Simon McMenemy has been fired as head coach of the Indonesia national team, the countrys football federation announced on Wednesday. The Indonesian football federation PSSI made the announcement via social media and the 41-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019