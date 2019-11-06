International Development News
Development News Edition

Will accept SC verdict in Ayodhya case; peace must be maintained: Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday hoped the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in their favour but reiterated that even if it didn't, the organisation will accept it graciously.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:22 IST
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday hoped the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in their favour but reiterated that even if it didn't, the organisation will accept it graciously. "Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had decided to fight a legal battle for the Babri Masjid. We were the first to go to the Supreme Court. We are hopeful that the decision on Ayodhya issue will be in our favour, but I say this again that whatever the verdict might be, we will accept it," said Madani at a press conference here.

Madani also urged all the people irrespective of their religion and age to respect the apex court's decision and maintain peace and harmony in the country. "We urge all persons -- Hindus, Muslims, youth and as well as the elderly -- to accept the Supreme Court's decisions no matter what it is. And we are not alone in asking for this peace. Muslim organisations, government, RSS, and Mohan Bhagwatji, all agree to the fact that peace should be maintained in the country," he said.

"Hindu-Muslim unity is the strength of our country. We are striving to maintain that peace since Independence. I met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwatji with the same thought in mind. I am happy that we all agree to the fact that unity should be maintained at all costs in the country," he added. Last month, the SC reserved its verdict after concluding the arguments in the land dispute case and is likely to pronounce the verdict in the matter before November 17, the day when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits his office.

The CJI held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

