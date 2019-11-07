International Development News
Tis Hazari clashes: SC refuses to hear lawyer's plea seeking ban on media coverage

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by the lawyers seeking a ban on reporting by media persons on the ongoing tussle between Delhi police and lawyers in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:30 IST
Visuals from the clashes between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi on Saturday. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by the lawyers seeking a ban on reporting by media persons on the ongoing tussle between Delhi police and lawyers in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde passed the order after the lawyers mentioned the matter before it affirming that the media is defaming them.

The petition was filed by the lawyers after an argument over the parking issue led to clashes between them and the Delhi Police in Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday. People from both sides received injuries during the violent confrontation. The issue has since then snowballed, with the protest by the lawyers seeking the arrest of police personnel involved in the clashes entering the fourth day today.

Aggrieved by the incident, the Delhi Police had on Tuesday staged an unprecedented protest at police headquarters seeking the arrest of the lawyers. (ANI)

