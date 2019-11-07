International Development News
UP: Seven cops given compulsory retirement for not doing duties properly

  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:45 IST
As part of its 'zero-tolerance' policy against corruption, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to seven police officers for not performing their duties effectively, officials said. The officers are from the Provincial Police Service (PPS) and of 50 years of age or above, an official statement said.

"Following orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has given compulsory retirement to seven police officials on recommendations of a screening committee set up for the purpose," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said. They were not effectively discharging their duties and a number of probes were pending against them, the statement said.

Those given compulsory retirement are Assistant Commandant, PAC Agra Arun Kumar, Deputy SP Ayodhya - Vinod Kumar Rana, Deputy SP Agra - Narendra Singh Rana, Assistant Commandant PAC, Jhansi - Ratan Kumar Yadav, Assistant Commandant, PAC Sitapur - Tejvir Singh Yadav, Divisional officer Moradabad - Santosh Kumar Singh and Assistant Commandant, PAC Gonda - Tanveer Ahmad Khan. The Adityanath government has in the last two years forcibly retired more than 200 officials and employees of various departments.

The government has also punished more than 400 officers and employees by suspending and demoting them. The state government took action against 169 officers of power department, 51 of home department, 37 of transport department, 36 of revenue department, 26 officers of basic education, 25 of panchayati raj, 18 of PWD, 16 of labour department, 16 of institutional finance department, 16 of commercial tax, 16 of entertainment tax department, 15 of rural development and 11 officers of forest department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

