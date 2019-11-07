International Development News
Development News Edition

Farmers' compensation: Raj govt demands Rs 2,645 cr from Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:21 IST
Farmers' compensation: Raj govt demands Rs 2,645 cr from Centre

The Rajasthan government on Thursday demanded financial assistance of Rs 2,645 crore from the Centre's National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) as compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains/floods. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the memorandum in a meeting with officials of the Department of Disaster Management and Relief.

According to an official statement, the Disaster Management and Relief Department of the state has asked the Centre to provide Rs 1,642 crore for giving compensation to farmers for the damage to crops and Rs 369 crore for compensation for loss due to land erosion. Gehlot directed the officials to work in coordination with the Centre and make efforts to get the assistance released at the earliest so that the people affected by the natural calamity can be provided relief.

Disaster Management Department Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said 49 lakh peasants have been affected by the floods. Mahajan said the assistance amount has been sought after assessing the actual damage done to human life, livestock, residential buildings, cattle shed and public assets such as anganwadi centres, primary health centres, etc. due to floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Children with siblings are less likely to be obese than only-children

A new study reveals that families with multiple children tend to make more healthy eating decisions than families with a single child. A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, found that only-ch...

Ayodhya verdict: RPF issues advisory, cancels leaves of its personnel; security heightened at 78 major stns

The railway police on Thursday issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, sourc...

Manhunt on for at least one more in Bokaro lynching : J'khand

Jharkhand police has launched a manhunt for at least one more person accused in the lynching of a man in Bokaro district, a senior police official said here on Thursday. Five persons of the same family, including a woman, were arrested for...

Lithuanian parliament amends laws to allow for possible spy swap

Lithuanias parliament passed legislation on Thursday that could pave the way for a possible three-way spy exchange between Russia, Norway and Lithuania.Lithuanian news agency BNS last month reported, citing anonymous sources, that Moscow, O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019