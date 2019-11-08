International Development News
Development News Edition

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:01 IST
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM
Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHT

  • The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
  • Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation. "I have tendered my resignation to the Governor and he has accepted it," Fadnavis told reporters here after the meeting.

Fadnavis was accompanied by members of his cabinet. There has been a delay in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra after the assembly polls due to differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing.

The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. BJP and Shiv Sena have been partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and had fought the assembly polls together.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti' leaders meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Iran earthquake kills five, leaves 300 injured

An earthquake rocked northwestern Iran before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 300 in crumbling and collapsed buildings. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 117 am local time about 120 kilometers 75 miles so...

Exact Sciences Completes Combination with Genomic Health, Creating Leading Global Cancer Diagnostics Company

&#160;Exact Sciences Corp. NASDAQ EXAS today announced that it has completed its previously announced combination with Genomic Health, Inc. NASDAQ GHDX. Today marks a pivotal step toward building the worlds leading advanced cancer diagnosti...

I've no knowledge of CM's Singapore visit, says Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said she has no information on Chief Ministers and Ministers travel abroad. The Chief Minister V Narayansamy, accompanied by Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and chairman of the ...

US STOCKS-Futures dip as trade worries resurface; Disney rises on results

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday as doubts about a trade deal between Washington and Beijing resurfaced, although strong results from Disney underscored a robust earnings season, a major driver behind Wall Streets record rise.The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019