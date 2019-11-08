International Development News
Development News Edition

Special prayers offered at Ahmedabad mosque ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Special prayers were offered on Friday at a mosque in Ahmedabad's Usmapura area in anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:35 IST
Special prayers offered at Ahmedabad mosque ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Visual from the mosque in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. . Image Credit: ANI

Special prayers were offered on Friday at a mosque in Ahmedabad's Usmapura area in anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case. People offered prayers to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

The Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara. These three parties -- Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara --- however, knocked the door of the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict and sought the modification of the High Court judgment.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict before November 17. (ANI)

Also Read: Telecom companies to pay around Rs 90000 to Centre after apex court rejects their appeal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Justice Minister says ruling that could free Lula must be respected

A decision by Brazils top court, which could free former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, should be respected, Brazils Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Friday.Brazils Supreme Court decided on Thursday to end the mandatory imprisonme...

Prasad exhorts DoT officers to become torchbearers of tech transformation

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exhorted his department officials to become torchbearers of technology transformation and pro-actively brainstorm on issues like quality of service, cybersecurity as well as futuristic areas of...

UPDATE 9-Hong Kong vigils for dead student turn to street clashes

Candlelight Hong Kong vigils mourning a student who died on Friday after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally quickly spiralled into street fires and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police. The centre of viole...

Include non-RERA projects in Rs 25k-cr bailout fund: Homebuyers' body FPCE urges PM

Homebuyers body FPCE on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to modify eligibility conditions for the Rs 25,000 crore real estate bailout fund to include financing of housing projects that are out of the ambit of RERA law because of va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019