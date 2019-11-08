DPCC hits out at Centre on third anniversary of demonetisation

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday hit out at the government on the third anniversary of demonetisation saying the exercise caused "economic ruin and unemployment" in the country. Attacking the Centre, DPCC president Subhash Chopra said demonetisation was the biggest scam in the world and its benefits were derived only by the rich.

"Modi government's demonetisation scam on this day three years ago had ruined the lives of the poor, farmers, shopkeepers, traders and many other category of people and they would always remember demonetisation for creating economic ruin and unemployment in the country," Chopra said while speaking at a rally at Sadar Bazar. He said unemployment rate stands at 8.19 per cent as on August, according to International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Chopra said that Bank's NPAs are already Rs 8,00,000 crore and nearly 25,000 cases of bank frauds involving Rs 1,74,255 crore are yet to be resolved. He said that businesses of 50 million Indian dairy farmers, mostly women, were severely affected by demonetisation. He said that demonetisation brought the country to economic ruin and terrorist activities, instead of coming down, only increased.

Former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf and chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that as a consequence of demonetisation, 70 per cent business in the main markets of Delhi have come to a standstill. They said that according to statistics, markets such as Kucha Mahajan, Sadar Bazar, Mayur Vihar, Meena Bazar, Chawdi Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, South Delhi, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar etc. were facing large scale unemployment.

Former MLA Alka Lamba said that women too could not escape from the backlash of demonetisation and the small savings of housewives, who used to keep apart some money from their limited household budgets for the marriage of their daughters, were included in the category of black money 'hoarders' by the BJP government.

