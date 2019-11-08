International Development News
Development News Edition

It was my destiny to end uncertainties in people's lives: PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:22 IST
It was my destiny to end uncertainties in people's lives: PM Modi

Citing his government's decisions to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, to enact a law against triple talaq, and to abrogate Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was "his destiny" to end uncertainties in the lives of people. Speaking to a delegation of residents of unauthorised colonies and BJP lawmakers from Delhi, he elaborated the difficulties faced by the residents, saying they lived under the fear that their houses could be demolished or civic bodies could take action against them.

"The life of uncertainty in unauthorised colonies was very difficult. Imagine a train journey where the TTE can come and make you leave your seat," Modi said. To remove that uncertainty, he said his government will enact a law in the Winter Session of Parliament to provide the residents of unauthorised colonies ownership rights of their properties.

He said the human life faced uncertainty in different forms, and cited his government's decision to abrogate "the temporary provision" of Article 370 of the Constitution, which the ruling party has asserted was an impediment in the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. "Just imagine the condition of people of Jammu and Kashmir where a temporary board of Article 370 was hanged since Independence. A situation was created through Article 370, that they did not have faith that Delhi will do anything for them," Modi said addressing the delegation.

Further, he said, Muslim women lived in "constant fear and uncertainty" due to triple talaq. "The sword hanged over their neck. They feared being thrown out (by their husbands) even if the vegetable (cooked by them) contained more salt. Their fathers, brothers, mothers also felt concerned. The entire society was living a life of anguish and ensured certainty," he said.

"It appears it's my destiny to remove uncertainties," the prime minister said. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the registration of properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will begin in next 7-10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...

Ayodhya verdict: Maintain peace, Maha CM appeals to people

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict should be respected by everyone and appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and peace. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce ...

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019