SC Ayodhya verdict: 6 SRPF companies deployed in Vadodara

Six companies of State Reserve Police Force have been deployed in Vadodara in Gujarat on the eve of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, a senior official said on Friday. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Saturday in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am.

Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said police presence has been beefed up across the city, though no one has been detained as a preventive measure. "We are monitoring the situation. We held meetings with religious leaders from both communities asking them for help in maintaining harmony," Gehlot told PTI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)