International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't indulge in rumour-mongering: DGIPR on Ayodhya verdict

The Maharashtra Cyber Department and the state's Director General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) is keeping a close eye on social media to curb rumour-mongering and are fully prepared to handle any situation after the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:58 IST
Don't indulge in rumour-mongering: DGIPR on Ayodhya verdict
Brijesh Singh, Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Cyber Department and the state's Director General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) is keeping a close eye on social media to curb rumour-mongering and are fully prepared to handle any situation after the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case. "We are fully prepared for the situation arising post-Ayodhya verdict. We have appealed everyone not to indulge in any kind of rumour-mongering. We will soon issue a WhatsApp number to report any kind of fake news or provocative messages related to the verdict," Brijesh Singh, Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell told ANI.

He said that an in-house team has been set up that is keeping a close watch on any provocative social media posts related to the matter. "We have an in-house team which is keeping a close watch on such social media posts related to the issue. We had a set up during Maharashtra elections to keep a watch and the same is being carried forward post the verdict," Singh stressed.

"We will keep a watch on all open social media platforms and will ensure that the user's privacy is not compromised," he added. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgment will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not believe in rumours being spread on social media.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Deep sleep can rewire stress and anxiety: Study

In William Shakespeares masterpiece Macbeth, he had it right when he referred to sleep as the balm of hurt minds. While a full night of slumber stabilizes emotions, a sleepless night can trigger up to 30 per cent rise in anxiety levels, a n...

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site: SC

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site SC....

I'm a 'shanti ka pujari': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for peace ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said here on Saturday that all should abide by the order of the Supreme Court as he appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony post-Ayodhya verdict by the Apex Court. He sa...

Muslims were not in possession of outer courtyard of the site: SC

Muslims were not in possession of outer courtyard of the site SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019