Blessed morning at Gurdwara Ber Sahib, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had a "blessed morning" at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he paid his obeisance at the holy Sikh shrine. "Blessed morning at the Shri Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi," he tweeted.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Inside the main premises of the Gurdwara, Modi offered prayers and was presented with a shawl by the priests.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister was given a tour of the premises. He visited the Ber tree under which Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev is said to have meditated for over 14 years. After the conclusion of the visit, the Prime Minister departed for Dera Baba Nanak where he will inaugurate the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) and flag off the first 'jatha' of devotees to Kartarpur. (ANI)

