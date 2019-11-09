PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

As a part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Dera Baba Nanak where he will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor's Passenger Terminal Building and flag off the first Jatha of devotees. He donned an orange turban for the occasion.

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. Actor-politician Sunny Deol also wore a turban for the occasion.

The Prime Minister also met former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Governor of Punjab V.P. Singh Badnore and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Inside the main premises of the Gurudwara, the Prime Minister offered his prayers and was presented with a shawl by the priests. (ANI)

