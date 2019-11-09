International Development News
Development News Edition

Swami Atul Krishna Maharaj and AIMPLB member Khalid Firangi Mahali welcome SC verdict on Ayodhya

Swami Atul Krishna Maharaj and member of AIMPLB Khalid Firangi Mahali on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 13:18 IST
Swami Atul Krishna Maharaj (L) and AIMPLB member Khalid Firangi Mahali (R). Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Swami Atul Krishna Maharaj and member of AIMPLB Khalid Firangi Mahali on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute. "I want to congratulate the believers of Sanatan Dharma in the country and abroad for the historic decision today. I convey my gratitude to the judiciary. It has taken a credible decision which is being backed by the entire world. The decision will lead to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," Swami Atul Krishna Maharaj told ANI.

Khalid Firangi Mahali said that the Supreme Court has made a very important observation that the mosque on the site was not built by pulling down any temple. "The final decision has been taken on the Ayodhya title dispute case. From our perspective, a very important observation has been made by the Supreme Court that the mosque on the site was not built by pulling down any temple. Our stand right from the start is that we will respect the Supreme Court verdict. Our legal committees will study the decision and then we will make a statement. I appeal to all citizens that we must maintain communal harmony in the country," Mahali said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

