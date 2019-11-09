International Development News
Coast Guard fully geared up for cyclonic storm 'Bulbul'

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 14:42 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 14:31 IST
Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard are in all readiness to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by late Saturday evening or night. Ships have been moved to safer locations at Paradip, Dhamra and Sagar Island coasts, Inspector General of Coast Guard, Rajan Bargotra, told PTI on Saturday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the rough seas in Odisha and West Bengal coastal regions in view of the cyclonic storm said Bargotra, who is the Commander Coast Guard Region (North-East). The coast guard personnel are in touch with state governments to deal with the situation in wake of the impact of 'Bulbul', he added.

Deputy Inspector General SR Dash, who is Commander of Coast Guard, West Bengal, said three disaster management teams have been stationed at Haldia and two at Fraserganj in 24 Parganas district for timely action. "We are trying to achieve zero casaulty," Dash told PTI.

The cyclonic storm is being constantly monitored through radars at Haldia, Paradip, and Gopalpur in the two coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha, the IG said. 'Bulbul', centered 190 km south-southwest of Sagar Island at 5.30 am on Saturday, is likely to weaken gradually and cross the coast between Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh with a reduced force as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met department said.

It is likely to make landfall by late evening or night of Saturday with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, and gusting up to 135 kmph that will prevail from the afternoon for the next 12 hours along and off East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah, the Met office said. The DIG said all fishing boats have been shifted to safer spots in Sagar Island as a precautionary measure.

Dash said the coast guard has been bracing for the situation since November 6 and its personnel sensitized people of all the coastal villages about the cyclonic storm. The team of Commandant Deepak Singh, Coast Guard, Haldia, is also keeping a close watch on the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

