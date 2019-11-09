International Development News
Guj: CM, state Cong chief welcome SC's Ayodhya verdict

  • Ahmedabad
  Updated: 09-11-2019 16:46 IST
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and asked people to maintain peace and unity. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"We respect and thank the unanimous decision of five judge bench on Ram Temple issue. The issue was pending for years and with this judgment, the court has settled the age old dispute permanently. "We expect all the people to accept the verdict and work to maintain peace and unity in the country. I appeal to people of all religions and creeds of to maintain calm in the state," Rupani told reporters.

In a statement, the Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said, "We respect the decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya case. We appeal to people of all the religion, caste, creed and region to maintain peace and tranquility." PTI PD BNM BNM.

