International Development News
Development News Edition

SC verdict a decisive step towards construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:24 IST
SC verdict a decisive step towards construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday described the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute as a "decisive step" towards construction of a "grand" Ram temple and urged the central government to take speedy steps on the directions issued by the top court. The Supreme Court verdict is not the end of the story, its the beginning of it, VHP working president Alok Kumar said at a press conference when asked if his outfit will now raise the Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura issues.

The VHP which joined the Ram Janmbhoomi movement in 1984 had also been raising issues related to the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura simultaneously. The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the town.

He, however, said the VHP is currently focussed on construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has no time to raise any other demands. "About Kashi and Mathura, I must make it clear that Supreme Court judgement is not the end of the story, it is the beginning," Kumar said.

This important verdict is a "significant and decisive" step towards the construction of a grand temple of Sri Ram, which is expected to be constructed at the earliest, he said. Kumar lauded the judgement and described it as one of the "greatest" judicial verdicts in the world and added that the Supreme Court judges discharged their responsibilities very well.

Hoping that a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed soon, he claimed that almost 60 per cent of pillars and beams of the shrine are ready. "We expect that the central government will now expeditiously take further steps, as directed in the judgment of the Supreme Court towards facilitating construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya."

Noting that Hindus world over were happy over the Supreme Court judgement, Kumar said their expression of joy cannot get aggressive. "No one has been defeated. There should not be anything that offends or humiliates anyone. Everyone should try to keep the harmony, warmth and cordiality within the society," he said.

The VHP working president thanked Hindus, who struggled for Ram temple at Ayodhya, the Archaeological Society of India and the lawyers, saying they provided unassailable evidence which formed the basis for the court verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

Iraqs oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and...

Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...

Bollywood welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya case

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India. In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said...

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 PAT at Rs 47.6 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has clocked a marginal decline in its profit after tax at Rs 47.6 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based bank recorded a profit after tax at Rs 48.7 crore during the corresponding quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019