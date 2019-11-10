International Development News
Prez arrives at Santiniketan for Visva Bharati convocation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Santiniketan
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 22:01 IST
Prez arrives at Santiniketan for Visva Bharati convocation
President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday to attend the annual convocation of the Visva Bharati University on November 11. Kovind, who is the 'Paridarsaka' (Visitor) of the university founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Durgapur.

The president and the governor then flew in a chopper to the varsity. "Received President of India on arrival in Durgapur and accompanied him in IAF chopper for Santiniketan for Convocation at Viswa Bharati tomorrow," Dhankhar, who occupies the post of 'Pradhana' (Rector) of the institution, said in a tweet.

Kovind is the guest-in-chief of the event to be held at 'Amrakunja'. The president is also scheduled to meet Visva Bharati officials and visit several places of importance within the campus.

He is slated to depart from Santiniketan on Monday afternoon. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the convocation of the premier central university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

