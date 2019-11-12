Guru Nanak Dev JI's teachings are still relevant today: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended greetings to the nation on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and said that his teachings are simple and relevant even today. "The teachings of Guru Nanak Ji are simple and remain to be relevant even today. We must learn them and teach others as well. I sought his blessings for our country," Sitharaman told ANI.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. She offered prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital on an auspicious day.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees thronged the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Gurudwaras across the nation have also been decorated with lights. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked the people to fulfill Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a "just, inclusive and harmonious society". (ANI)

