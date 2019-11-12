Union Cabinet recommends President's rule in Maharashtra
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the assembly polls last month.
Sources said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.
After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
