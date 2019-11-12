MP agri varsity develops 'Jawahar model' to boost farm incomes

In a move aimed at doubling the income of small and marginal farmers of Madhya Pradesh, the Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (JNKVV) Jabalpur has developed an inter-cropping technique which it has named 'Jawahar Model', a senior varsity official said on Tuesday. The model, which has been displayed at the varsity's farm, comprises an inter-cropping technique that shows crop growth and ways to double farm incomes, JNKVV Vice Chancellor Dr PK Bisen told PTI on Tuesday.

He said farmers can opt for inter-crops cultivation after studying the market demand. JNKVV principal scientist Dr Moni Thomas said, "MP is home to 65 per cent small and marginal farmers, which can work wonders for the Jawahar Model." "Under the model, farmers have been shown techniques to harvest bumper deep rooted crop like arhar (pigeon pea) as well as shallow rooted crops, which include turmeric, ginger, onion, tomato, green coriander, garlic and chilli. They fetch good prices," he said.

Through the model, attempts have been made to address constraints faced by farmers in cultivation, including poor soil and resources as well as lack of irrigation facilities, Dr Thomas informed, stressing the model suggests how to tide over the issue of less or more rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced that his government aims to double farm income by 2022..

