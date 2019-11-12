Cops extern Guj corporator who rebelled against BJP

A corporator of Vijalpore municipality in Gujarat's Navsari district was externed for six months for frequently getting involved in crimes, police said on Tuesday. Jyotindra Rajbhar (34), who rebelled against the BJP and formed his own front, was externed from Navsari for a period of six months after a decision was taken by Jalalpore sub-divisional magistrate, said local police in a release.

Rajbhar had been arrested on several occasions, mostly on charges of assault, after which Vijalpore police station prepared a proposal seeking his externment from Navsari district, the release added. The sub-divisional magistrate externed Rajbhar under sections of Gujarat Police Act, and he was released in the neighbouring union territory of Daman, the police said.

Rajbhar, a property broker, was elected as a BJP corporator for the second time in the municipal elections held last year. However, Rajbhar, native of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, rebelled against the BJP, and formed Vijalpore Vikas Manch with 16 other corporators..

