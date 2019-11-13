BJP should keep allies in good humour by maintaining dialogue: JDU's Ashok Chaudhary

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Wednesday said that BJP should keep the doors of dialogue open for its allies even if they are not able to accommodate them in terms of seats. "BJP should keep its allies in good humour. Even if they are not giving seats to allies like Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), they should keep the doors of dialogue open. There will be no impact of Maharashtra politics on NDA in Bihar. We have very friendly relations with BJP here," Chaudhary told ANI.

Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly polls, LJP on Tuesday announced that it will be contesting the upcoming elections on its own. The newly-appointed president of the party, Chirag Paswan, took to Twitter to announce the decision and said that LJP will contest elections alone on 50 seats.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bhai Virendra and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi declined to comment on the development in the NDA citing that it is an internal matter of the coalition. The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

