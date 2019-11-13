Accord National Maritime Heritage Festival Status to Bali Yatra: Odisha to Centre
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel urging him to accord National Maritime Heritage Festival Status to Cuttack Bali Yatra festival.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel urging him to accord National Maritime Heritage Festival Status to Cuttack Bali Yatra festival. The letter said the Bali Yatra is an integral part of the cultural ethos of Odisha. It is deeply embedded in the collective consciousness of the Odia people. Hence, I would suggest you to kindly consider the social-cultural importance of "Bali Yatra" festival and accord it the status of a 'National Maritime Heritage Festival'. And, I am sure that would be a befitting tribute to our heritage and on the inspiration for our future.
Bali Yatra (also known as Boitabandana) is an ancient festival held in the city of Cuttack in Odisha to commemorate the glorious tradition of the Seafaring activities of Odia mariners ( Sadhavas). "It marks the days when ancient Sadhavas (Odia Sailors) would set sail to distant lands of Bali, as well as Java, Sumatra, and Borneo for trade and cultural expansion. They sailed in large vessels called Boitas. This rich legacy is observed through the celebration of Bali Yatra. The festival begins in the month of November on the full-moon day of Kartika (Purnima) and continues for seven to ten days. It is celebrated annually as a large open fair and is considered to be one of the most celebrated festivals of Odisha," the letter added.
As India looks to the East to revive the age-old contacts with South East Asia aiming at the mutual economic growth of India and the countries in that region, I would be appropriate and timely that Bali Yatra which celebrates the enterprising spirit of ancient India is recognized at the National Level. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prahlad Patel
- Odisha
- Naveen Patnaik
- India
- Bali
- Cuttack
- Sumatra
- South East Asia
ALSO READ
India, Saudi moving from buyer-seller relationship towards closer strategic ties: PM Modi
Hard work, commitment of diaspora helped to strenghten India-Saudi bilateral ties: PM Modi
PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral relations: Indian envoy
ICAO acknowledges India's concern against Pak denying airspace for PM Modi's plane
Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develop Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager: An Economical Way to Solve Crop Residue and Stubble Burning Problems in Indian Agriculture