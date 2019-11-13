International Development News
Development News Edition

After Ayodhya verdict, deployment of Paramilitary forces in 5 states relaxed

The deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been relaxed in five states after the Supreme Court delivered its much-awaited judgement in the Ayodhya case last week.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:35 IST
Rapid Action Force personnel flag march in Lucknow on November 8. (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma

RAF was deployed in several states ahead of the verdict to prevent any untoward incidents. The decision has been taken after reviewing the situation on the ground which is completely under control and there has been no incident of violence reported in the states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Telangana, Delhi and Gujarat.

The forces were withdrawn following orders from the Union Home Ministry. States had demanded the force to assist local police in law and order situation and to maintain peace after the Ayodhya verdict. According to a senior official, the forces will remain in the states but their position have been changed from 'deployed' to 'reserved'.

"Four companies of RAF in each state were deployed to maintain law and order situation and peace after Ayodhya verdict. Since the situation is under control the forces have been withdrawn from the ground," sources in CRPF said. "Forces will be in the state for some time and another decision on deployment will be taken based on ground situation followed by a review," officials said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, forces will monitor the situation in various districts till November 18. "No incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh. But forces are deployed there as per the ground situation to maintain law and order," officials said.

On November 9, the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment in the Ayodhya case directing the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

