Death of birds at Sambhar Lake worrying, officials investigating cause: Raj CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:55 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the death of birds at Sambhar Lake is worrying and protecting flora and fauna remains one of the top priorities of the state government. Hundreds of birds including Northern Shoveler, Ruddy Shelduck, Plovers, Avocets were found were found dead on Sunday in the 5-7 km area around the Sambhar Lake, a wetland of international importance and key wintering area for tens of thousands of migratory birds.

"Death of birds at Sambhar Lake is very worrying. State govt has taken all necessary steps to find out what is causing loss of avian lives and also to take immediate steps to prevent deaths during this migratory season. Protecting flora & fauna remains one of our top priorities," Gehlot said in a tweet. He said officials are investigating whether it has been caused by water contamination or algae poisoning.

"Once investigations are complete, we will do everything possible so that no more birds lose lives," he said. Gehlot said a ground-level assessment has found that due to heavy rains in Sambhar, a number of new water bodies have formed, raising saline level and causing toxicity.

He said the Chief Conservator of Forest as well as several teams of Animal Husbandry Department are at Sambhar Lake to assess the situation. "Both chief wild life warden (CWLW) and CCF are also monitoring the situation. Water samples have been taken and sent for testing. Carcasses are sent to Bhopal for testing for bird flu. Toxicologists have also been called from SARCON, Coimbatore," he said.

