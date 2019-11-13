SC's Ayodhya verdict historic: Yogi
Terming the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case historic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said it has paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the site which will symbolise peace. "The apex court verdict on Ayodhya is historic. Now a grand Ram temple as per people's wishes will be built there symbolising peace and amity," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at a university here.
He said the settlement of one of the longest running cases by the five judge bench had strengthened people's trust in the judiciary. "By settling a 500-year-old dispute in 50 minutes, the supreme court has strengthened people's trust in both democracy and the judiciary," Adityanath, who originally hails from Pauri district of Uttarakhand, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway
Rajiv Gandhi ordered to open locks of Babri Masjid: Owaisi
Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati slam Uttar Pradesh government over PF investments in private company
SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh for Nov 6 over stubble burning in their states.
Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, 1 injured after car rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway