Kapil Sibal slams Centre for President's rule in Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:36 IST
Kapil Sibal slams Centre for President's rule in Maharashtra
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra. "I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments," Sibal told ANI while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading.

"We are not experts in this, it is Amit Shah who knows how and where to keep MLAs, which hotel needs to be booked. We express our concern because we have seen their conduct in the past," he said. Sibal further pointed out the differentiation in the time limit given to BJP, and Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Maharashtra Governor gave the BJP two weeks time to form the government. He should have told BJP to prove the majority in four days. But he made us wait for so long to impose the President's rule and gave just 14-18 hours is incorrect," the Congress leader said. Responding to the Supreme Court's decision which allows 17 disqualified MLAs to contest Karnataka by-polls, he said: "After the apex court's judgement, it does not mean horsetrading was not there. They should contest elections and citizens should decide what is wrong and right."

He said if the Karnatka leaders are joining the BJP then there must be "some reason" behind it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

