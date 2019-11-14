Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

DEL49 LD SABARIMALA SC refers women's entry to Sabarimala, various religious issues to larger bench

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala will continue with the Supreme Court on Thursday deciding to set up a larger bench to reexamine religious issues including those arising out of its earlier verdict that lifted a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the hilltop shrine.

LGD25 SC-3RD LD RAFALE Rafale deal: SC gives clean chit to Modi govt for second time

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal. By Pawan Kr Singh, Manohar Lal, Abhishek Anshu & Sanjeev Kr

NATION

DEL20 RAFALE-LD BJP Truth has prevailed, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to nation: BJP on Rafale verdict

New Delhi: Hitting hard at Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal, BJP working president J P Nadda said the Congress leader had tried to mislead the country on the issue and should now apologise.

DEL45 RAFALE-RAHUL SC's Rafale ruling: Rahul calls for probe, says JPC must investigate deal

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Supreme Court's Justice K M Joseph has left open a "huge door" for investigation into the Rafale deal and demanded that a probe must begin in full earnest.

DEL32 BJP-KARNATAKA BJP fields 13 disqualified Cong-JD(S) MLAs for assembly bypolls in Karnataka

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday nominated 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who were disqualified ahead of a trust vote, as its candidates for the assembly bypolls in Karnataka.

BOM7 MH-GOVT-MEETING Maha logjam: Cong, NCP, Sena hold parleys to chalk out CMP

Mumbai: Leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena held meetings here on Thursday to discuss a 'common minimum programme' before a possible alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for government formation in Maharashtra.

BOM5 MH-RAUT-SHAH Sena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "50:50" seat-sharing formula "in time", Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse.

DEL50 LD NEHRU PM, Sonia pay tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid homage to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary.

DEL40 EC-RS-BYPOLLS EC announces bypoll to one RS seat each in Karnataka, UP

New Delhi: Bypolls in two Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant recently will be held on December 12, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

MDS3 CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO India may again attempt soft landing on Moon next November

Bengaluru: After an unsuccessful bid two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday.

DEL39 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Air quality continues to remain severe in Delhi-NCR; children write to PM about pollution

New Delhi: Air quality in the nation capital remained in the severe category on Thursday as the Delhi-NCR region continued to be shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog.

LEGAL

LGD29 DL-LAWYERS CLASH-STRIKE Police resume work at Tis Hazari court after 2 weeks, lawyers continue strike

New Delhi: Delhi Police Thursday resumed duty to look after the security at the Tis Hazari court premises after a gap of about two weeks following clashes with lawyers even as advocates continued to boycott work.

FOREIGN

FGN34 PM-BRICS-2NDLD BUSINESS Modi woos BRICS business leaders, says India world's 'most open, investment friendly' economy

Brasilia: India is the world's "most open and investment friendly" economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he urged the BRICS business leaders to invest in the country and take advantage of its "limitless" possibilities and "countless" opportunities.

FGN31 PM-LD XI Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping here and the two leaders have agreed to maintain close contact on matters relating to trade and investment to further deepen and add new vigour to India-China relations.

BUSINESS

DEL44 BIZ-INFLATION-LD WPI

Wholesale inflation slows to 0.16 pc in Oct; lowest in three-and-a-half years New Delhi: Wholesale inflation slipped to about three-and-a-half-year low of 0.16 per cent in October on account of a decline in prices of manufactured goods though food products remained dearer, government data showed on Thursday.

SPORTS

SPD18 SPO-DAVIS-IND-LD SQUAD

AITA picks eight-member squad for Pakistan tie; Paes, top-players return New Delhi: India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, including most of the top stars who refused to travel to Islamabad along with those who made themselves available irrespective of the venue. By Amanpreet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)