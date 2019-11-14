International Development News
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:04 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

DEL49 LD SABARIMALA SC refers women's entry to Sabarimala, various religious issues to larger bench

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala will continue with the Supreme Court on Thursday deciding to set up a larger bench to reexamine religious issues including those arising out of its earlier verdict that lifted a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the hilltop shrine.

LGD25 SC-3RD LD RAFALE Rafale deal: SC gives clean chit to Modi govt for second time

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal. By Pawan Kr Singh, Manohar Lal, Abhishek Anshu & Sanjeev Kr

NATION

DEL20 RAFALE-LD BJP Truth has prevailed, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to nation: BJP on Rafale verdict

New Delhi: Hitting hard at Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal, BJP working president J P Nadda said the Congress leader had tried to mislead the country on the issue and should now apologise.

DEL45 RAFALE-RAHUL SC's Rafale ruling: Rahul calls for probe, says JPC must investigate deal

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Supreme Court's Justice K M Joseph has left open a "huge door" for investigation into the Rafale deal and demanded that a probe must begin in full earnest.

DEL32 BJP-KARNATAKA BJP fields 13 disqualified Cong-JD(S) MLAs for assembly bypolls in Karnataka

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday nominated 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who were disqualified ahead of a trust vote, as its candidates for the assembly bypolls in Karnataka.

BOM7 MH-GOVT-MEETING Maha logjam: Cong, NCP, Sena hold parleys to chalk out CMP

Mumbai: Leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena held meetings here on Thursday to discuss a 'common minimum programme' before a possible alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for government formation in Maharashtra.

BOM5 MH-RAUT-SHAH Sena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "50:50" seat-sharing formula "in time", Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse.

DEL50 LD NEHRU PM, Sonia pay tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid homage to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary.

DEL40 EC-RS-BYPOLLS EC announces bypoll to one RS seat each in Karnataka, UP

New Delhi: Bypolls in two Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant recently will be held on December 12, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

MDS3 CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO India may again attempt soft landing on Moon next November

Bengaluru: After an unsuccessful bid two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday.

DEL39 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Air quality continues to remain severe in Delhi-NCR; children write to PM about pollution

New Delhi: Air quality in the nation capital remained in the severe category on Thursday as the Delhi-NCR region continued to be shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog.

LEGAL

LGD29 DL-LAWYERS CLASH-STRIKE Police resume work at Tis Hazari court after 2 weeks, lawyers continue strike

New Delhi: Delhi Police Thursday resumed duty to look after the security at the Tis Hazari court premises after a gap of about two weeks following clashes with lawyers even as advocates continued to boycott work.

FOREIGN

FGN34 PM-BRICS-2NDLD BUSINESS Modi woos BRICS business leaders, says India world's 'most open, investment friendly' economy

Brasilia: India is the world's "most open and investment friendly" economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he urged the BRICS business leaders to invest in the country and take advantage of its "limitless" possibilities and "countless" opportunities.

FGN31 PM-LD XI Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping here and the two leaders have agreed to maintain close contact on matters relating to trade and investment to further deepen and add new vigour to India-China relations.

BUSINESS

DEL44 BIZ-INFLATION-LD WPI

Wholesale inflation slows to 0.16 pc in Oct; lowest in three-and-a-half years New Delhi: Wholesale inflation slipped to about three-and-a-half-year low of 0.16 per cent in October on account of a decline in prices of manufactured goods though food products remained dearer, government data showed on Thursday.

SPORTS

SPD18 SPO-DAVIS-IND-LD SQUAD

AITA picks eight-member squad for Pakistan tie; Paes, top-players return New Delhi: India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, including most of the top stars who refused to travel to Islamabad along with those who made themselves available irrespective of the venue. By Amanpreet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Cricket-India on top in Indore test despite sloppy catching

A dominant India remained on course for a big first-innings lead after skittling out Bangladesh for a meagre 150 runs despite some sloppy catching on day one of the opening test on Thursday.The hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma for six in thei...

Royals trade Rahane to Capitals; get Markande and Tewatia in return

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded their most-capped player Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in exchange for leg-spinner Mayank Markande and bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Rahane, who captained Royals in 24 of his 100 IPL games between...

ANALYSIS-Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill

Alibabas Hong Kong listing will not only land it 13.4 billion, but it will also garner goodwill from Beijing to help the Chinese e-commerce giant weather the fallout of a damaging trade war. The share sale, set to be Hong Kongs largest in m...

WB: Drug racketeer arrested, Rs 60 L worth drugs seized

The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested a drug racketeer and seized from him about 6,400 kg of narcotic drugs worth nearly Rs 60 lakhs. The Special Task Force, West Bengal Police, said Working on the statement given by an accused in cus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019