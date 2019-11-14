TMC's claim on Rafale has fallen flat, it should apologize :

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal and said the "false allegations" made by TMC on it during the Lok Sabha polls has fallen flat and it should apologize to the people. He also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence on the apex court's verdict on the Rafale deal and demanded a statement from her.

"During elections we have seen not only the Congress but also TMC engaging in petty politics and spreading canards over the Rafale jet deal. Now the Supreme Court verdict is out. I want to ask TMC leadership - will they apologise before the people for spreading lies and canards all along ? "Their (TMC and Congress) false allegations have now fallen flat and they stand exposed," Ghosh said. Continuing his attack, the BJP state chief asked "Why has the TMC gone silent all of a sudden? Are they embarrased to make a statement on it (Rafale verdict)? "If they (TMC) have guts they should first apologize," he said.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign, the TMC had time and again raised the issue of the Rafale deal and questioned it. The Supreme Court on Thursday gave clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal.

The apex court dismissed pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of the 36 Rafale fighter jets..

