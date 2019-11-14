Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm:

DEL94 LDALL RAFALE SC rejects pleas for review of Rafale verdict that gave clean chit to Modi govt; pol slugfest over judge's probe remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected pleas for a review of its judgement that gave a clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and said there is no ground to order an FIR by the CBI or a roving inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the controversial deal.

DEL49 LD SABARIMALA SC refers women's entry to Sabarimala, various religious issues to larger bench

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala will continue with the Supreme Court on Thursday deciding to set up a larger bench to reexamine religious issues including those arising out of its earlier verdict that lifted a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the hilltop shrine.

NATION

DEL66 RAFALE-LDALL REAX Rafale verdict: Amit Shah demands apology, Rahul seeks JPC

New Delhi: A full-scale verbal duel broke out between the BJP and the Congress on Thursday over the Supreme Court's verdict in the Rafale case with Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailing the ruling as "victory of truth" and demanding an apology from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who in turn sought a JPC as well as a probe into the multi-billion aircraft deal, saying Justice K M Joseph has left open a "huge door" for investigation.

MDS12 KA-2NDLD MLAS 16 disqualified Cong-JDS MLAs join BJP, 13 get bypoll ticket

Bengaluru: BJP on Thursday fielded 13 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators as its candidates for the December 5 assembly byelections in Karnataka hours after the rebels joined the ruling party in the state.

BOM9 MH-LD GOVT Maha impasse: Sena, NCP, Cong hold talks; Pawar may meet Sonia

Mumbai: Leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena met here on Thursday to work out a common minimum programme (CMP) before finalising a possible alliance for government formation in Maharashtra.

DEL59 AYODHYA-GOVT No need for new law to set up Ayodhya Trust: Govt official

New Delhi: The proposed trust to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be set up by the Centre in line with the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, a top government official said on Thursday, rejecting speculation that it will bring a bill in Parliament for the purpose.

DEL50 LD NEHRU PM, Sonia pay tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid homage to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary.

DEL98 HR-2NDLD-CABINET EXPANSION Khattar ministry finally takes shape, 10 MLAs sworn in

Chandigarh: Nearly three weeks after taking oath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave shape to his council of ministers by inducting 10 new members including one from ally JJP and an independent.

MDS3 CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO India may again attempt soft landing on Moon next November

Bengaluru: After an unsuccessful bid two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday.

DEL39 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Air quality continues to remain severe in Delhi-NCR; children write to PM about pollution

New Delhi: Air quality in the nation capital remained in the severe category on Thursday as the Delhi-NCR region continued to be shrouded by a thick layer of toxic smog.

LEGAL

LGD37 SC-370 SC refuses to pass any interim direction on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to pass any interim order on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

FOREIGN

FGN60 PM-2NDLD BRICS Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Brasilia: Terrorism has caused USD 1 trillion loss to the world economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he addressed the 11th BRICS Summit, terming the scourge as the "biggest threat" to development, peace and prosperity.

FGN57 PAK-LD SHARIF Pak court seeks govt, NAB reply on removing Sharif's name from no-fly list

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Thursday sought a reply from the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau by Friday on a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif challenging the condition of furnishing indemnity bond for the removal of his name from the no-fly list so that he could travel to the UK for his medical treatment. By M Zulqernain

SPORTS

SPD18 SPO-DAVIS-IND-LD SQUAD AITA picks eight-member squad for Pakistan tie; Paes, top-players return

New Delhi: India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, including most of the top stars who refused to travel to Islamabad along with those who made themselves available irrespective of the venue. By Amanpreet Singh.

