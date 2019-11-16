International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengal to set up detention centres for arrested foreigners

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 13:08 IST
Bengal to set up detention centres for arrested foreigners
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government will soon set up two detention centers to house foreign nationals arrested on various criminal charges, and these camps have "absolutely no connection" with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a state minister said on Saturday. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has already finalized a piece of land in New Town area, West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Ujjwal Biswas told PTI.

The process of scouting for land in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district for the second detention center is also underway, Biswas said. He said an existing government building in Bongaon could be converted as the second camp to temporarily house the foreign nationals, till the piece of land is identified.

"These detention camps are being constructed adhering to Supreme Court directives, according to which foreign nationals under trial and those convicted should not be kept with local inmates," he said. "This has absolutely no connection with the NRC.

Please don't link it to NRC," the minister added. Biswas also cited a 2014 directive of the central government, which asked all states to set up at least one detention center for illegal immigrants and foreign nationals awaiting deportation after completion of their sentence.

Most of these foreign nationals belong to African countries, sources in the correctional department said. "Till now, the foreign nationals arrested for criminal activities are housed along with local inmates. But, we have observed that this creates problems due to different cultures and languages, and the situation becomes quite difficult for us to handle," Biswas said.

As many as 110 foreign nationals are currently under trial and have been kept with local inmates at different correctional homes in the state, the sources said. The two detention centers would be able to accommodate around 200 inmates, they said.

The BJP has been demanding the implementation of NRC in Bengal, too, to drive out Bangladeshi Muslims for the sake of the country's internal security. The proposed NRC implementation in the state has turned into a flash point with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently opposing the move. It had created a panic, claiming 11 lives in West Bengal.

The fear among people in the state was triggered by the omission of about 19.6 lakh names from the final NRC list in Assam. Assam has six detention centers inside district jails in Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Silchar for persons declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals. "There will be no Assam-like detention camps in Bengal because there is going to be no NRC in this state," Banerjee had recently said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kate Beckinsale shuts down Jamie Foxx dating rumours

Actor Kate Beckinsale has set the record straight on reports that she and Jamie Foxx are dating. Beckinsale took to Instagram to shut down the rumours, which started after the duo attended the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party in Hollywood on...

Body of guard with bullet marks found UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 50-year-old guard was found dead in Charthawal block of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. Irfan, a resident of Dehat area, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on the Kacholi-Dadhedu Road in the...

NRC in Assam targeting religious minorities: US commission on religious freedom

A federal US commission on international religious freedom has alleged that the National Register of Citizens NRC in Assam is a tool to target religious minorities and to render Muslims stateless. Observing that the final NRC list, which va...

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Actor Joaquin Phoenix says he took a conscious decision to not address the controversy around the violent themes of his recent feature Joker as he feared that it might actually lead to extreme incidents. The film had received unanimous prai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019