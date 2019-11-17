Extremist camp busted in Assam, two arrested

Security forces have busted an extremists' camp belonging to NSCN(R) and ZUF and arrested two insurgents with an arm and ammunition in Cachar district of Assam, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles and police personnel launched the joint operation in the jungles of Ramgaizan area on Friday night and destroyed the makeshift camp used by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation) and Zeliangrong United Front(ZUF) to carry out their activities in the region, police said.

Two cadres have been arrested and one AK-56 rifle with a cache of ammunition has been seized, they said. The cadres were identified as Pougonglong, a self- styled lieutenant of NSCN(R) and Sagu Rongmai, a captain of ZUF, the sources said.

A search operation is on to apprehend two others who had fled the area at the time of the operation, police said. Both the cadres were involved in extortion, kidnapping and criminal activities in Zeliangrong region, police said.

An "extortion slip book, mobile phones and various household items" have also been recovered from the camp.

