International Development News
Development News Edition

AIMPLB to seek review of SC verdict in Ayodhya case, against taking alternative 5-acre plot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 16:10 IST
AIMPLB to seek review of SC verdict in Ayodhya case, against taking alternative 5-acre plot

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided on Sunday that it would file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya case and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque. "The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters after a meeting of the board here.

"The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque," he added. Earlier in the day, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said they took the decision following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts. The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, the Jamiat said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Jilani said, "On the night of December 23, 1949, the installation of statue of Lord Ram inside the Babri Majid was unconstitutional. So, how did the Supreme Court consider them as 'araadhya' (eligible for worshipping). They (idols) cannot be considered as 'araadhya' (eligible for worshipping) even as per Hindu religion." The AIMPLB meeting was held at Mumtaz College instead of the scheduled venue of Nadwatul Ulema, a senior member of the board said.

He said that on Saturday night it was told that the Lucknow district administration did not give permission to hold the meeting in Nadwatul Ulema since prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were in place. Hence the meeting took place at Mumtaz College, he said. The senior board member, however, could not clarify whether permission was sought from the district administration for holding the meeting at Mumtaz College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Give Rs 2,500 per acre to Haryana farmers for not burning stubble: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday demanded that the Haryana government give compensation of at least Rs 2,500 per acre for crop residue management to small and marginal farmers who did not burn stubble. If Punjab...

UPDATE 1-UK government will publish Russia report after election -minister

The British government will publish a parliamentary report examining alleged Russian meddling in British politics after the countrys Dec. 12 election, security minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.Opponents have accused the government of s...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus protesters fire bows and arrows, set fires

Hong Kong protesters shot bows and arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday, as police charged and charged again, firing tear gas and blue liquid from water cannon after fiery clashes overnight. Several p...

UPDATE 1-UK Conservatives: No more preferential treatment for EU migrants after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives said on Sunday they would end preferential treatment for European Union migrants from January 2021 if they win an election next month.The level of immigration and concerns over the pressur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019