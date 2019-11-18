International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 6,000 corruption cases against govt officers pending

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:24 IST
Over 6,000 corruption cases against govt officers pending
Image Credit: Flickr

Altogether 6,817 corruption cases against Odisha government officials are pending trials in various courts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday. The chief minister said this in reply to a question raised by BJD member Sudhir Kumar Samal in the Assembly.

The state government has appointed prosecution liaison officers at vigilance courts to expedite the cases and SPs of various vigilance divisions are holding regular meetings with special judges of the vigilance courts to ensure speedy trial. The vigilance wing of Odisha Police has registered cases against 895 Group-A officers, 798 Group-B officers, 3,535 Group-C officers, 193 Group-D officers and 1,396 public servants for their involvement in corrupt practices, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Medikabazaar raises Rs 112 cr to fund expansion

Medical supplies company Medikabazaar on Monday said it has raised Rs 112 crore from a clutch of investors from Belgium, Japan and India with an eye on business expansion. The Series B funding round was led by healthcare- centric VC firm, ...

Fitness issues involving Hardik, Bumrah prompted us to look for Boult, Kulkarni: Zaheer

Former India pacer and Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan on Monday said concerns over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya prompted the team to trade in Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni from Delhi Capitals and Rajasth...

Russia starts process of returning captured naval ships to Ukraine - TASS

Russia on Monday began the process of handing over three captured naval ships to Ukraine in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency cited a security source as saying.A Reuters reporter in Crimea, which Russian annexed from Ukraine in 2014, saw ...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about, urging an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted dial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019