Women self-help groups play crucial role in poverty alleviation: Tomar

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:25 IST
Women self-help groups play a very crucial role in the fulfilment of two important goals, namely poverty alleviation and women empowerment, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday. Inaugurating the SARAS IITF Mela at Pragati Maidan here, Tomar said the "didis" (sisters) from the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) possess a lot of positive energy and willpower and the same should be utilised for the progress of the nation.

"Didis are not only improving and progressing their own households and families but also contributing towards the progress and development of the nation. They also play a very important and crucial role in achieving two goals: women empowerment and poverty alleviation," he said. Tomar said both these goals have been set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the role of women SHGs is very important in achieving them.

The target of USD 5 trillion economy set by the prime minister will be achieved by growth from all sectors but SHGs will definitely play a significant and remarkable role in that as well, the minister said, underlining that it is important for men and women to work hand in hand for the growth and development of the nation. SARAS Mela is an initiative of the Rural Development Ministry to provide a platform to rural women from SHGs to showcase their skills, sell and build linkages with potential market players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

