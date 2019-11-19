International Development News
Raj, Manipur only states to have passed bills to check lynching: LS informed

  PTI
  New Delhi
  19-11-2019
  • Created: 19-11-2019 13:38 IST
Only Rajasthan and Manipur have passed bills on action to be taken against those involved in lynching but the legislations are yet to get the President's consent, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union minister of state for home Nityananda Rai said the Centre, following a Supreme Court directive, has issued two advisories to state governments to check incidents of lynching.

"In pursuance to the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgment on July 17, 2018, two advisories -- on July 23, 2018, and September 25, 2018, were issued to the state governments and union territories administrations for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country," he said replying to a written question. On whether a number of states have enacted laws, making lynching a non-bailable offence and recommending life imprisonment for those involved in such violence, the minister said as per information available, two bills on the subject passed by state legislatures of Manipur and Rajasthan are reserved by the governor for consideration of the President have been received.

"The bills so received are examined in consultation with the concerned central ministries," he said. Rai said the government through audio-visual media has also generated public awareness to curb the menace of lynching.

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours having potential to incite mob violence and lynching. In its order, the Supreme Court had said the state governments shall designate a senior police officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, as nodal officer in each district.

The state governments have to constitute a special task force so as to procure intelligence reports about the people who are likely to commit such crimes or who are involved in spreading hate speeches, provocative statements and fake news, it said. The apex court had also said the state governments shall identify districts, sub-divisions and villages where instances of lynching and mob violence have

been reported in the recent past, say, in the last five years besides others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

