International Development News
Development News Edition

Please don't allow next Doklam in Arunachal: BJP MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:22 IST
Please don't allow next Doklam in Arunachal: BJP MP

Please don't allow the next Doklam in Arunachal Pradesh as China has encroached more than 50 km of land of the state, BJP member Tapir Gao claimed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Whenever the president, prime minister, defence minister or home minister visits the state, objections are raised by China, he said raising the issue during Zero Hour.

He said China raised objections by conducting an official press conference when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tawang area of the state on November 14, 2019. "I request the House and media to voice protest against this," he said.

"If a repeat of Doklam takes place, it will happen in Arunachal Pradesh because China has encroached 50-60 km of the state," he claimed. Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand- off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

Indian troops intervened to stop the road as it posed a security risk to Chicken Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India with its north-eastern states The standoff ended on August 28, 2017 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops. This is not the first time that Gao has made the claim.

Earlier in September this year the MP had claimed that the Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream. However, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had later insisted that there was absolute peace on the Indo-China border along his home state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"There is absolutely no problem. There is peace along the border," he had said. Explaining the circumstances, Rijiju had said, "When there is no demarcation of boundary, so if their (Chinese) army comes in, we say intrusion. When our forces go that side, they call it intrusion." India and China share a nearly 4,000-km border, which is not clearly demarcated, leading to incursions by the two sides into each other's territory.PTI DP NAB DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Candidates for class 3 and 4 HP govt jobs must be pass outs of schools in state: Cabinet

Himachal Pradesh government jobs that just require a basic school education will now go only to those who have studied in the state. The state cabinet in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday decided that candidates ...

Gehlot takes dig at BJP over JNU, says their BP shoots up when Nehru is mentioned

Taking a dig at the BJP government over the Jawaharlal Nehru University protest, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said some peoples blood pressure shoots up at the mention of the countrys first prime minister. They are after...

U.N. rights office urges Iran to rein in security forces at protests

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep concern on Tuesday at the Iranian security forces use of live ammunition against demonstrators and urged authorities to rein in its use of force to disperse protests sparked by a hike in fuel prices....

Dancing girl manages traffic in Indore

A 23-year-old MBA student has been dancing away to make sure riders follow traffic rules on some of the busiest roads in the city. Inspired by moonwalking traffic policeman Ranjit Singh, Shubhi Jain, who hails from Bina in Madhya Pradeshs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019