WB assembly to hold two-day special session to mark 70 years

The West Bengal assembly will hold a two-day special session from November 26 to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday. Several eminent personalities will be invited for the special session, but it is not yet clear whether Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be invited to it, sources in ruling TMC said.

Asked whether Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, will be invited, Chatterjee said it is for Speaker Biman Banerjee to decide on it. Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a number of issues -- ranging from seating at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

To mark 70 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament will be held on November 26 and is likely to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, former presidents and prime ministers are also expected to attend the event, which will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)