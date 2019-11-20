Dreams take shape in a house: Modi on PMAY completing 3 yrs

A house does not mean merely four walls, it is a place where dreams take shape and aspirations get wings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna completes three years.

"PMAY, which has empowered millions by ensuring #HomeForAll completes three years today. This initiative has significantly contributed to furthering ease of living," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out that a house does not mean merely four walls. It is the place where dreams take shape and aspirations get wings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)