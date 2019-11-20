International Development News
Development News Edition

Dreams take shape in a house: Modi on PMAY completing 3 yrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
Dreams take shape in a house: Modi on PMAY completing 3 yrs

A house does not mean merely four walls, it is a place where dreams take shape and aspirations get wings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna completes three years.

"PMAY, which has empowered millions by ensuring #HomeForAll completes three years today. This initiative has significantly contributed to furthering ease of living," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out that a house does not mean merely four walls. It is the place where dreams take shape and aspirations get wings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down a Saudi-led coalition warplane -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Wednesday it shot down an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.Our air defence systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saa...

Trade body calls for fiscal incentives, restoration of internet services in J-K

A leading trade body on Wednesday demanded fiscal incentives for businesses and immediate restoration of mobile internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-based Chamber of Traders Federation also said that the ...

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt over potholes in UP

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over its claimed efforts to make the states roads pothole-free, saying the saffron partys corruption is the biggest hurdle to this. When we say there are pothol...

Centre's FIU to help Pb police in tracing sources of terror funding

The Punjab Police will now get support of the Centres Financial Intelligence Unit-India FIU-IND in tracing sources of terror funding from foreign countries. The decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday during a day-long regional confe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019