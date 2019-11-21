UP Cong veterans get notices from party for 'indiscipline'

The Congress is taking disciplinary action against several party members in Uttar Pradesh following opposition to the revamp of the state unit in October by some old-timers. All India Congress Committee secretary Dhiraj Gurjar confirmed in New Delhi that notices have been sent to “several people” over “indiscipline”.

Whatever the seniority of the member, the party will take action if there is indiscipline, he told PTI when asked about developments related to the Uttar Pradesh unit. Dhiraj, who is assigned with Uttar Pradesh (West) at the AICC, did not give any further details.

But the move appears to be triggered by the absence of several party veterans from two recent meetings called by the new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

