Officials sent for training abroad gain valuable exposure: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:53 IST
Officials who travel abroad for training purposes gain valuable exposure to worldwide trends, the government said on Thursday. Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We aim to ensure that after this overseas exposure, the officials share their experiences through reports".

In the IT Department, he said according to his observation, talent of officials get a renewed push after such exposure. In a written reply, Prasad said a total of 50 officers of the rank of joint secretary and above were deputed for capacity building and training courses abroad in the last three years.

Out of these, 34 belong to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and its organisations and 16 officers were from other organisations of the Centre and state governments.

Besides, Prasad said, the countries visited under the international best practices exposure visit component are South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Slovenia, Austria, Estonia, Sweden and Denmark.

