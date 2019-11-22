Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar over withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhi family
Delhi Congress leaders and workers held a protest march at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday and slammed the Modi government for withdrawal of the SPG cover given to the Gandhi family.
The protesters tried to march towards the Parliament House but were stopped at a police barricade.
The Centre had earlier this month withdrawn the SPG protection given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after almost three decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
