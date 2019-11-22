International Development News
Development News Edition

Trying to trace 2 sisters 'detained' by Nithyananda: Guj cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:17 IST
Trying to trace 2 sisters 'detained' by Nithyananda: Guj cops

The Gujarat police on Friday said they have approached the immigration department with passport details of a teen and her 21-year-old sister after their parents alleged the two were "detained" and kept in "illegal confinement" at self-styled godman Nithyananda's ashram, officials said. Lopamudra Sharma (21) and Nandhitha Janardhana (18), daughters of Janardhana Sharma, a former disciple of Nithyananda, have, however, contacted the police several times through video messaging service claiming they were fine and did not want to meet their parents.

Police officials said they are trying to locate the sisters so that they could be produced before the Gujarat High Court on November 26 as per its order on a 'habeas corpus' plea. The plea has been filed by the parents who claimed their daughters were being detained and kept in illegal confinement.

The High Court had, on Monday, directed the police to either produce the 'corpus' of the two daughters, or file action taken report, on the next hearing which is scheduled for November 26. "A cyber team has been formed which is keeping a watch on the videos being released by the two women. They are using proxy network, so it is not possible to trace their location.

Once we manage to trace the location, we will take action," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) KT Kamariya told reporters. "Meanwhile, we have given their passport details to the immigration department to find out if they have gone abroad. So far we have no clue where they are, in India or abroad," he said.

He added the police were finding it hard to track down Nithyananda as his passport expired in September last year, but they will take action against him by contacting Karnataka police. In a fresh video released on Friday, the sisters claimed they were being "threatened" by their father, who is using them as a "weapon" against Nithyananda.

"Janardhana is continuously threatening. It was a shock for me because Swamiji has been a father for all six of us (family), because he has taken care of us all. Not just that, for the amount of fraud that Janardhana has done in the entire Sangha, I realise that Janardhana is using me as a weapon against Swamiji," Nandhitha said. The elder daughter called for an open debate on the issue.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against Nithyananda on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Two of his disciples, Pranpriya and Priyatatva, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, assault, illegal confinement among others and were remanded in police custody for five days, Kamariya said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ebola death unlinks to chain of transmission risks reversing major gains

Amid multiple deadly attacks on civilians by armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, an Ebola death unlinked to any chain of transmission risks reversing major gains against the epidemic, which is now down to just ...

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German...

New energy label norms: Five-star refrigerators to cost Rs 6,000 more, says CEAMA

The new energy labelling norms, which will be effective from January next year, are expected to make manufacturing of five-star refrigerators costlier by up to Rs 6,000, industry body CEAMA said. The labelling guidelines will mandate the ma...

Salman, Sonakshi shake a leg with special children

Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film Dabangg 3. Salman shared the fun clip on his Twitter handle, which seems to be from the sets of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019