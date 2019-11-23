Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Nitin Gadkari

After a month-long political impasse ended in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the chief minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that anything can happen in cricket and politics. "I had earlier said anything can happen in cricket and politics, now you can understand what I meant," Gadkari said at 'Khasdar Mahotsav' cultural fest here.

In a sudden turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state earlier this morning.Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the two leaders. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena had seemingly reached a final stage.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

